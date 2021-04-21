Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Let skilled immigrants in to hatch jobs we can’t create Ample research shows that small businesses employ the most people, but the government keeps kowtowing to big business BL PREMIUM

As best as can be calculated, about 1,200 people, immigrants, became naturalised SA citizens in 2019. That’s the average for recent years, and way too few. It goes to the heart of why we struggle as an economy, Covid or no Covid.

The government’s plans to reboot and transform the economy as (when?) we come out of the pandemic make no mention of the economic driving power of immigration and in fact, in practice, often do the very opposite...