JUSTICE MALALA: Would SA’s cowardly xenophobes even block this genius from returning to SA?
SA-born Patrick Soon-Shiong, the vaccine scientist now living in the US, wants to return — but will he be welcome?
07 April 2021 - 08:30
The warning lights are flashing ever more urgently. Every week you hear of or see chilling outbreaks of organised xenophobia across SA. In many cases it is not just words but acts of violence too.
Early in March, highly distressing videos emerged on social media of Durban shop owners and street vendors — apparently foreigners — being attacked and having their stores petrol-bombed. The perpetrators were said to be members of the ANC’s Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association, which is led by Kebby Maphatsoe...
