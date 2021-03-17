GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The public protector through the looking glass
Supra Mahumapelo says the public protector has done a ‘marvellous’ job. But the courts say she can’t tell the constitution from a lucky packet
17 March 2021 - 05:10
“If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is, because everything would be what it isn't. And contrary wise, what is, it wouldn't be. And what it wouldn't be, it would. You see?” — Lewis Carroll
There is logic and there is ANC logic. Never shall the two meet...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now