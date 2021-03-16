National Gwede Mantashe to take ANC caucus’s temperature about protector inquiry More MPs have indicated that they will defy any instruction to vote in support of the establishment of an inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office BL PREMIUM

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe will address a special meeting of the party’s caucus an hour before Tuesday’s parliamentary session to decide whether to institute an inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

If the National Assembly votes to institute the inquiry, it would be the first time such an inquiry is held against a head of a Chapter 9 institution. Party insiders claim the party’s top six leaders decided on Monday they would listen to the caucus, and if there were a strong view against proceeding with the matter, the item may be postponed. ..