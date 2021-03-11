National APPEAL COURT DA wins access to protector’s spook agency application Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s SSA application is relevant as it’s likely to contain information on her stint at SA's embassy in China, says judge BL PREMIUM

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach has succeeded in ensuring access to a document she says will prove that she was justified in calling public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a spy.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) handed down an order on Thursday that Mkhwebane’s application to the State Security Agency (SSA) for an analyst position be handed over to Breytenbach, her fellow MP Werner Horn and the DA by April 1...