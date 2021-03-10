NATASHA MARRIAN: Mogoeng’s message for ANC MPs over Mkhwebane
It is hard to see how the ANC can justify not setting up a committee to inquire into Mkhwebane’s fitness
10 March 2021 - 08:00
“He is a constitutional being by design, a national pathfinder, the quintessential commander-in-chief of state affairs and the personification of this nation’s constitutional project.”
These words, describing the role of the president, formed part of a memorable judgment by the Constitutional Court: the judgment by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on the powers of the public protector after constitutional delinquent Jacob Zuma failed to implement Thuli Madonsela's recommendations on the taxpayer-sponsored upgrades to his private residence at Nkandla. ..
