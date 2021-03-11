National NEWS ANALYSIS: Mkhwebane vote will reveal which ANC faction has the upper hand National Assembly sitting will decide on the process to be followed after the release of a report on the public protector BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s factional battles are set to play out again in parliament next week, with parliamentarians deciding whether public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will face an inquiry that could see her being impeached.

While the focus should be on a report produced for parliament by a team led by former Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde, it has shifted to the political power play in the governing party. The whole matter has become enmeshed in the party politics that is bedevilling the ANC. ..