Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: When Julius Malema loved Jacob Zuma From cult-like worship to damning his lack of education, Malema's love-hate relationship with Zuma reveals a brutal pragmatism

Quite what Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma are up to is difficult to say. Most likely, that uncertainty alone serves both well enough.

Both men trade in informal rather than formal power — a new experience for the former president but Malema is a past master. Here was the chance for a great pretence, and they took it, triggering a wild speculation and putting them both at the centre of national debate...