Sacking 'defiant' Zuma from ANC not up for discussion yet — Ramaphosa

“Why should we suspend a person who believes in what he believes? Why should we call him to order when he’s done nothing wrong? There is no structure of the ANC, be it a province or region, which can call for Zuma to be disciplined. They are out of order. They are populists who always try to do this, and the ANC is quiet about these populists who like to appear in the media.”

Ramaphosa added that until Zuma had reflected on his decision and the matter was discussed by the NEC. those who called for his removal would be “just missing the point.”

Also speaking at the Kotane home, the provincial secretary of the ANC in Gauteng, Jacob Khawe, said the province held one view: “Our position has always been consistent. It is that we prefer to have engagements with a member of the organisation.

“And that’s what we are going to do — to ask the former president to come to the provincial executive committee (PEC) to have a broad discussion about challenges of the ANC and challenges of building a country protecting constitutional democracy.

“All we can say for now is that it is in the best interests of our country and the ANC for Zuma to appear before the commission. We think it will also give him an opportunity to be heard so we don't judge him from far, we judge him from listening to him,” he said.

