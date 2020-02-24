National

Arrest warrant for Julius Malema after missing court on firearm charge

The EFF leader was meant to appear in court in connection with charges that emanate from his alleged discharging of a firearm in public

24 February 2020 - 12:08 ASANDA NINI
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

A warrant of arrest has been issued for firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema after he failed to appear at the East London magistrate’s court on Monday, DispatchLIVE has reported.

Malema and co-accused security official Gerhardus Adriaan Snyman were meant to appear in court in connection with charges that emanate from Malema’s alleged discharging of a firearm in public during his party’s fifth-anniversary rally in Mdantsane in 2018.

The warrant for both accused will, however, not be effected until their next court appearance on May 8.

Malema apologises to Ramaphosa for abuse claims

Use of gender-based violence was wrong, says EFF leader
National
3 days ago

Comment on apartheid tantamount to treason, says Ramaphosa

The president’s response to a  comment about apartheid by FW de Klerk was swift and unequivocal
National
3 days ago

A bad week for Julius Malema

Malema wants us to have pity on Zuma, saying he is too old to go to prison. The law does not make provision for pity or for age
News & Fox
4 days ago

Most read

1.
DA proposes fiscal rule to rein in government debt
National
2.
Arrest warrant for Julius Malema after missing ...
National
3.
South Africans must rally behind NHI, Cyril ...
National / Health
4.
Afrikaner academics condemn apartheid as a crime ...
National

Related Articles

Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma, but no jail time yet

National

NATASHA MARRIAN: How the EFF turned on Cyril

Opinion / State of play

EDITORIAL: We deserve better than these point-scoring, insensitive boors

Opinion / Editorials

Verbal brawl over abuse of wives by leaders prompts second EFF walkout

National

Zuma being treated abroad, say lawyers about Sona debacle

National

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: How the courts work — for Zuma and for all

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Perilous to use judiciary as a punching bag

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.