EFF’s remarks on Manuel were made innocently, says advocate Ngcukaitobi
Party appeals against high court order to pay former finance minister R500,000 for defamation
02 November 2020 - 18:54
Lawyers for the EFF said on Monday that the publication of the information found to have libelled former finance minister Trevor Manuel was reasonable, as the party effectively acted as whistle-blowers by sharing what was told to them by a source.
They said the party innocently made comments that alleged Manuel chaired a “patently nepotistic and corrupt” committee, which recommended Edward Kieswetter’s appointment as SA’s tax boss. The lawyers acknowledged that these remarks were defamatory, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) heard on Monday.
