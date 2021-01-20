Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: SA could be a Joe Biden favourite if it plays its cards right This country's history with the new US president is a big plus BL PREMIUM

Joe Biden is the 46th US president. But the beacon of the US’s democratic system is somewhat dimmed in the eyes of the world. True to his reality television star instinct for theatrics, as a final act of defiance outgoing president Donald Trump incited a mob to storm Congress to stall Biden’s inauguration.

From this side of the Atlantic most of us just shook our heads at the banana republic antics in the US, muttering that we thought egotistical old men refusing to leave power was supposed to be an African thing. Sarcasm aside, what does the Biden administration hold for Africa, specifically SA?..