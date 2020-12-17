Features Reversing Trumpism After four years of diplomatic failures, relations between the US and Africa are set to deepen come January when US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris take control of the White House BL PREMIUM

"America’s back — you can count on us." That’s what Joe Biden promised voters he would tell world leaders as his first order of business if he was chosen by the people to be the winner of the November presidential elections.

Now, as he assembles a cabinet that places allies and diplomacy ahead of division and discord, he is positioning himself to lead the US, making good on his word...