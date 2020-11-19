Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: Slow and sedate Ramaphosa, so unlike fast and furious Trump SA and all its parties should note the reasons Trump lost, as well as the gains he made for his party BL PREMIUM

Having placed three bets on a Joe Biden presidential win, I was greatly relieved when the US networks called his election last week, even if the votes are still being counted and recounted, and Donald Trump refuses to concede and proclaims he was cheated out of victory. Six bottles of France’s finest bubbles have already been delivered; perhaps the other two losers are awaiting final certification by the electoral college in mid-December.

But while the top result followed the polls, even though by far less than the predicted landslide, there are other takeaways from the most expensive and most rhetorically divisive but voter inclusive election in 100 years. ..