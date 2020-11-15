Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Talking Turkey, and the rules of economics The economic data gets more grim by the day, showing the lasting impact of the lockdown BL PREMIUM

The central banks are back in focus this week, and the SA Reserve Bank is not the one I will be looking at most closely.

There’s been a lull in interest in our central bank since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic when the governor, Lesetja Kganyago, was on the air almost every day defending its actions, which were not enough for some, clamouring for more unconventional policy in tune with the economic crisis.