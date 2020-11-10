Business warns against another hard lockdown
Lobby group B4SA calls for certainty, saying that this will unlock investment and consumer spending
10 November 2020 - 19:29
Business has warned the government against a second hard lockdown, after the first one took a dramatic toll on the country’s economic activity.
This comes as Covid-19 numbers in provinces such as the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and the Western Cape are increasing, prompting debate about another hard lockdown.
