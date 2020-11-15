Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Investment, interest rates and ratings reviews in the spotlight The week opens with the SA Investment Conference and ends with ratings reviews from both S&P and Moody’s BL PREMIUM

SA’s investment drive, the last interest rate call of 2020 and ratings reviews from both S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Services will be in focus this week.

The week opens with the SA Investment Conference — the government’s third flagship event targeting R1.2-trillion in fixed investment over five years — taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.