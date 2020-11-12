Economy Unemployment data shows signs of lasting damage to labour market Economists warn that permanent losses are likely to rise to well over 1-million BL PREMIUM

SA’s unemployment rate hit a fresh high in the third quarter, with signs emerging that even as lockdown restrictions eased the country’s labour market faces permanent damage.

Though economic activity picked up in the third quarter after the shock experienced during the worst of the lockdown, Stats SA’s latest quarterly labour force survey suggests jobs numbers will not bounce back as robustly, with some economists warning that permanent losses are likely to rise to well over 1-million.