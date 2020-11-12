Unemployment data shows signs of lasting damage to labour market
Economists warn that permanent losses are likely to rise to well over 1-million
12 November 2020 - 12:12
UPDATED 12 November 2020 - 23:16
SA’s unemployment rate hit a fresh high in the third quarter, with signs emerging that even as lockdown restrictions eased the country’s labour market faces permanent damage.
Though economic activity picked up in the third quarter after the shock experienced during the worst of the lockdown, Stats SA’s latest quarterly labour force survey suggests jobs numbers will not bounce back as robustly, with some economists warning that permanent losses are likely to rise to well over 1-million.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now