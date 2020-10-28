Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Tito Mboweni budget lights fires of discontent The R300bn in expenditure cuts over the next three years will inflict pain ranging from municipalities to students BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has done the right thing for the country in cutting spending to ultimately reduce debt, but in doing so he has set the stage for social conflict.

The R300bn in expenditure cuts over the next three years are substantial and will inflict pain all round. It will not be the end of it though, as large expenditure reductions are anticipated for the next five to six years if the government is to achieve the stabilisation of debt by its new deadline of 2025/2026.