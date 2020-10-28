Political parties criticise SAA bailout and SA’s rising debt
The DA, IFP and FF+ are not happy with the medium-term budget, particularly with Mboweni confirming the state is borrowing R2.1bn per day
28 October 2020 - 19:03
Opposition parties are not impressed with finance minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), criticising the government for the continued bailout of SAA and the country’s increasing debt.
The DA said Mboweni has abandoned his commitment to get debt under control by 2023, and abandoned his commitment to stop bailouts of SAA.
