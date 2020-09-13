Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: Bloody-minded Boris heads for Brexit botch-up BL PREMIUM

In just over three months the UK will finally leave the EU. It also seems likely that the UK will crash out of the EU with no trade deal, adding to the cornucopia of economic problems arising from the government’s handling of the pandemic.

This is because Boris Johnson’s government tabled the Internal Market Bill last week, which to the horror of the EU negotiating team and nearly everyone else except for the prime minister’s merry little band of Brexit ultras, contemplates over-riding provisions in the Brexit withdrawal agreement between the EU and the UK, potentially breaking international law should MPs vote the bill through.