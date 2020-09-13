Economy SA exporters protected in the event of a no-deal Brexit Trade & industry director-general says an agreement with the UK was negotiated amid Brexit uncertainty BL PREMIUM

The department of trade & industry says local exporters are “protected” and will continue to have access to the UK market even if Britain leaves the EU without a trade deal in place.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but the 11-month transition period means that the country will stick largely to EU rules until December 31 as trade negotiations continue. However negotiations have been far from smooth raising the spectre of the UK leaving the bloc’s single market and customs union without a deal. This could hit businesses hard as quotas and tariffs on goods kick in with the UK trading on World Trade Organisation terms.