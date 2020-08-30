Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: London calling, but workers are not hearing The UK government is trying to bully employees to return to the City, but it is being ignored BL PREMIUM

A battle of wills is raging in London between the UK government and office workers over returning to work.

Spooked by an empty capital and horrific and escalating job losses in the takeaway food and travel sectors, the government has been urging companies to coax their workers back to work, saying it is good for their mental health and the economy.