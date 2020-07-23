JOAN MULLER: Is the work-from-home experiment over?

Nearly four months into lockdown, as cabin fever starts to creep in, the novelty of working from home is no doubt wearing thin for many.

Somehow, the perks of not having to deal with traffic, working in your pj’s and keeping your own hours no longer seem as appealing when weighed against the sheer monotony of it all.

One upshot of more employees feeling disenchanted with being stuck in their own abodes is that the early talk of Covid-19 spelling the “death of the office” may have been premature. And it’s not just the realisation that the buzz we get from engaging with colleagues or clients face-to-face cannot be replicated in a virtual world — it’s becoming increasingly evident that working from home can stifle productivity.

That’s especially true for people in creative industries where idea-generation, innovation and collaboration are key, as Tom Walker, co-head of global real estate securities at European asset manager Schroders, points out in this research report, titled ‘Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?’

Walker flatly rejects the notion that in future people will work exclusively from home. He argues that if remote working were to be adopted for a prolonged period post-Covid, it won’t only erode much-needed opportunities for social interaction, it could also have more serious implications for businesses in terms of deal making, sourcing new clients and building trust.

“In the short term, it’s easy to keep existing relationships strong over Zoom or Microsoft Teams. However, in the longer term it will likely be detrimental to the formation of new corporate relationships,” he writes.

Even UK prime minister Boris Johnson seems to have had a change of heart on the upside of remote working. In a surprise U-turn, Johnson last week announced an end to the government’s policy to promote working from home.

As the Financial Times reports here, this means that employers, in consultation with staff, will have the discretion to decide where and how employees should work from August 1.

Johnson’s push to get people back into the office is seen as an important catalyst to get the UK economy up and running again. Office workers, and the money in their pockets, do after all have a multiplier effect on spending on the transport, retail, food and other service sectors.

Besides placing a dampener on consumer spend, there’s also growing evidence that working from home can have a detrimental impact on the well-being of women in particular. In this article, the Harvard Business Review provides a sobering take on why working from home isn’t necessarily good for women specifically.

Co-author Herminia Ibarra, a professor of organisational behaviour at London Business School, says new research suggests that flexible working may actually increase work/family conflict. That’s because it’s likely to lead to an expansion of working hours whilst simultaneously increasing the burden of domestic responsibilities — the brunt of which is typically borne by women.

Critically, Ibarra argues that working from home may also curtail career advancement opportunities for women: “Even in work environments that have no remote working component, women find it harder to get the career benefits that come with being in easy contact with mostly male decision makers. WFH may accelerate this underlying inequality by further reducing opportunities for face-to-face networking.”

She reckons a world of mostly remote working may also increase organisations’ bias for rewarding those who are present, disproportionately harming women.

And Ibarra raises other questions too: “What happens when some team members are in the office or travelling for work while others are WFH? Will we see a gender skew, with men disproportionately in the office or on the road, very visibly contributing to the business, while women are out of sight and mind?’’

Burning out

In this personal account on why working from home is not all it’s cracked up to be, New York food blogger Deb Perelman argues that the scary reality of the Covid-19 economy is that you can have a kid or a job — you can’t have both.

Writing in the New York Times, Perelman highlights the plight of working parents — mothers in particular — amid ongoing school and day care closures.

Clearly, there’s little reprieve for parents, who after having to supervise and help kids with remote-learning curriculums all day, are forced to stay up to the wee hours of the morning to do the work they were hired for.

“We are not burned out because life is hard this year. We are burned out because we are being rolled over by the wheels of an economy that has bafflingly declared working parents inessential,’’ she says.

Perelman blames US authorities for not coming up with a workable framework — or at the very least promoting conversations — to best manage the negative repercussions of keeping US schools shuttered will have on working parents and their children.

Perelman’s situation undoubtedly resonates with SA working parents, many of whom are becoming fed-up with our own government’s on-again, off-again back-to-school policy.

Nic Spaull, an education expert from the research on socio-economic policy group at Stellenbosch University, urges government not to give in to calls by teacher unions for schools to be closed. He provides a compelling argument in this FM article on why the decision to close schools, like the decision to close the economy, should not be taken lightly.

Spaull warns that opting for a hard “nuclear” lockdown that will lead to nationwide school closures will force many parents to choose between going to work and taking care of their children. Obviously, most South Africans can ill afford to do this, since the estimates are that 3-million people lost their job between February and April — 2-million of whom are women.

“We must find another way,” says Spaull.

The government must heed the call— basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to provide much-needed clarity on the way forward for schools this week. Let’s hope that on this issue, Motshekga can provide better leadership than she showed over the school feeding scheme.