ALLAN SECCOMBE: Bliksem! CEO pay is still going through the roof
Their remuneration has doubled in a decade, according to a report by Deloitte
26 August 2020 - 18:00
The announcement that Nick Holland is retiring from Gold Fields in 2021 brought back a quick mental flash through his two decades and more at the company, one of which was particularly unsavoury and entailed his salary.
In October 2013, Bernard Swanepoel — who was for a while the arch nemesis of Gold Fields as he headed a cheeky takeover bid for the company during his tenure as CEO of Harmony Gold — set up a new mining conference.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now