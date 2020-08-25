WATCH: Executive pay and real value creation in the time of Covid-19

To talk about how boards and shareholders should be thinking about how they evaluate financial metrics and executive remuneration during times of crisis, Michael Avery speaks to Prof Brian Kantor, an economist and former chief investment strategist of Investec Wealth & Investment; and David Holland, a co-founder of Fractal Value Advisors and an adjunct professor at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business, and senior adviser to Credit Suisse Europe since 2011.