Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Executive pay and real value creation in the time of Covid-19
Michael Avery talks to a panel about how companies should evaluate executive remuneration during times of crisis
25 August 2020 - 15:50
To talk about how boards and shareholders should be thinking about how they evaluate financial metrics and executive remuneration during times of crisis, Michael Avery speaks to Prof Brian Kantor, an economist and former chief investment strategist of Investec Wealth & Investment; and David Holland, a co-founder of Fractal Value Advisors and an adjunct professor at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business, and senior adviser to Credit Suisse Europe since 2011.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.