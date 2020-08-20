Companies / Mining

Nick Holland to retire from Gold Fields, but his last year will be a busy one

After 24 years, Holland will spend his last year nurturing the nine mines in the group and start the new $860m Salares Norte project in Chile

20 August 2020 - 14:34 Allan Seccombe
UPDATED 20 August 2020 - 16:03
Gold Fields’ veteran CEO Nick Holland has reached retirement age and will step down from the gold miner in 2021, chair Cheryl Carolus said on Thursday.

Holland, who has served as CFO and CEO at the company which has mines in SA, Australia, Ghana and Peru, has been with the company for 24 years, she said at the company’s AGM.

“I would like to state Nick Holland, as an executive director for 24 years and 13 years as our CEO, will retire from his position in 2021,” she said. “This is in line with the company’s retirement policy. The global search for a suitable replacement will commence soon,” Carolus said.

On the Gold Fields board is another mining veteran, Terence Goodlace, who has spent years in senior management roles at Gold Fields and was the CEO at Impala Platinum. He is a highly regarded and would be a logical internal appointment if he’d want the job.

Holland turns 63 in September 2021 and, according to company policy, he must retire. Asked in an interview about his plans, he said his last year with the company will be spent nurturing the nine mines in the group and delivering up to 2.5-million ounces a year for a decade and keeping cash flows as high as possible, and  investing sensibly in the operations to do so.

“I’m a shareholder in Gold Fields and a reasonable percentage of my net worth is in this company,” he said.  

After Gold Fields, he has no plans, he said, pointing out his entire focus for the next year would be delivering on strategy and starting the new $860m Salares Norte project in Chile. Gold Fields will spend $500m on Salares in 2021, coming mostly from internal cash generation.

Optimistic

“I’m relatively young and energetic. I really love this industry, so anything is possible. It’s been a long stint as CEO at Gold Fields, 13 years plus against five or seven years as an industry average. But things will evolve in the fullness of time,” he said.

One of his legacies will be to deliver the historically problematic South Deep mine in SA, which has missed numerous production targets and has cost more than R32bn in purchase and development capital since 2006.

Holland said that despite the set back caused by the lockdown in SA he is “more optimistic about South Deep than I have been for a number of years”.

Under Holland’s leadership, Gold Fields unbundled three deep-level gold mines in SA to form Sibanye-Stillwater as a separately listed company in 2013. Sibanye has gone on to become the world’s largest source of platinum group metals, building off its base in gold.

Gold Fields has grown strongly in Australia with smart deals with Barrick Gold and others to make it the largest source of the company’s gold.

Gold Fields is one of the former SA gold mining giants, which has spread its operations offshore and reduced its exposure to a single deep-level mine in SA — a strategy Holland helped drive.

AngloGold Ashanti, the world’s number three gold producer and, for decades, the largest miner of SA gold, is close to completing the sale of its last operating assets in SA to Harmony Gold, marking the end of its presence in the country of its formation.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

NICK HOLLAND: Virus activates changes that should have been started years ago

The gold mining sector is finding common ground with its peers as well as the government, communities and unions
Opinion
2 months ago

Gold Fields to lose just 3% of gold output to Covid-19

Total lost production from South Deep is expected to be R1bn, but mines in Australia and Ghana are still working at full steam
Companies
3 months ago

Gold Fields in R4bn rights issue to go it alone on new mine

Unable to find a partner to share the cost, Gold Fields will issue share, tap cash and debt to build a new $860m mine in Chile
Companies
6 months ago

