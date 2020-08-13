SA’s CEO pay doubles in a decade
The salary gap is in the spotlight as Covid exposes rampant inequality
13 August 2020 - 05:00
With SA’s economy in decline for nearly a decade, it’s remarkable to read in Deloitte’s new remuneration report that "there are still only a few instances over an eight-year period where a CEO or CFO has not earned a bonus".
As Deloitte’s Leslie Yuill tells the FM: "While low share price growth has had an impact on overall executive pay, we’ve seen a fairly consistent payment of bonuses year in, year out, where they’re almost semi-guaranteed unless something goes wrong."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now