Fox SA's CEO pay doubles in a decade The salary gap is in the spotlight as Covid exposes rampant inequality

With SA’s economy in decline for nearly a decade, it’s remarkable to read in Deloitte’s new remuneration report that "there are still only a few instances over an eight-year period where a CEO or CFO has not earned a bonus".

As Deloitte’s Leslie Yuill tells the FM: "While low share price growth has had an impact on overall executive pay, we’ve seen a fairly consistent payment of bonuses year in, year out, where they’re almost semi-guaranteed unless something goes wrong."