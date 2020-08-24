Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Go on, Beresford, be a hero All he has to do is resign as acting chair of Cricket SA and clear the way for an emergency committee of professionals BL PREMIUM

Not many cricketers are prepared to admit it in public, or even privately for that matter, but some of them don’t want or need to be the hero. If the result of a match depends on holding on to a high catch or scoring 10 off the last over, many cricketers would be happy to nominate a teammate and watch from the safety of fine leg or the changeroom balcony.

Sports psychology suggests there is plenty of “myth” about the concept of “big-match temperament”. It’s not one thing, it’s a combination of many things. Some match winners find themselves in the right place at the critical moment because that’s the way they want it, while others are accidental heroes.