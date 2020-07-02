Cricket SA’s corridors of uncertainty

Local cricket was scheduled to resume last Saturday with the new-fangled Solidarity Cup, a 36-over jamboree featuring three teams of eight players each, captained by AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock. The venue was to have been SuperSport Park in Centurion, with proceeds going to professional cricketers stricken by Covid-19.

The match would have been televised; the audience virtual.

The feel-good day was intended to signal a slow return to normality, allowing fans to temporarily forget about the politics besmirching the game and enjoy the infinitely more edifying spectacle of their heroes hitting sixes instead.

Alas, after announcing the Solidarity Cup, Cricket SA (CSA) was forced to postpone the event, pending the necessary thumbs-up from the ministers of sport, arts & culture and health.

This is not the first time CSA has told the long-suffering public that something is about to happen, only to discover that it’s jumped the gun.

Cast your mind back three years, for instance, when CSA said it was getting into a joint venture with SuperSport as equity partner in a new tournament, only for the partnership to be abandoned in a flutter of "he-said, she-said" accusations.

That tournament was the brainchild of then CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat. It was called the T20 Global League (T20GL), and it was abandoned late in the day, after having had an auction and an eye-wateringly glamorous launch at the Bulgari Hotel in London.

Lorgat later fell on his T20GL sword (walking away with R18m), ushering in the reign of Thabang Moroe, who was divisive and inefficient in a way no other CSA CEO has ever been.

After a litany of commercial errors, odd decisions and legal spats — with the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca, the players’ association), and Western Province Cricket — Moroe’s 2½ colourful years as CSA’s head honcho came to an end in early December, when CSA president Chris Nenzani and the board belatedly discovered their cojones and turfed him out.

The straw that appeared to break the camel’s back related to the revoking of the accreditation of five cricket journalists, a situation that led the SA National Editors’ Forum to weigh in, and civil society to voice its disapproval. It precipitated a grovelling apology to the nation and cricket community, with Moroe saying in early December: "I look forward to new levels of engagement."

Within three days he’d been shown the door.

At the time, a CSA press release said Moroe had been placed on "precautionary suspension" on "allegations of misconduct, pending further investigation". In a later release, CSA promised that the Moroe matter would be resolved in six months.

Unsurprisingly, given CSA’s track record of underperformance on such matters, the Moroe matter wasn’t resolved by June 6, prompting Saca to give the organisation a cheeky nudge.

Saca CEO Andrew Breetzke was quoted in a press release two days later, saying it defied belief that progress in the matter had been so slow. He further accused CSA of using the Covid-19 pandemic as a "convenient excuse" for the delay.

The FM can reveal that one of the reasons the matter has been so slow to conclude is that forensic auditor Fundudzi Forensic Services was appointed only in March, though Moroe’s precautionary suspension was in December.

CSA has apparently budgeted R4m for the process, and Moroe has continued to be paid his salary of R365,000 a month.

At the time of writing, the forensic audit still hasn’t been concluded, though that should happen in the coming weeks.