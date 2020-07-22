Cricket SA suffers yet another legal blow

Cricket SA (CSA) has been dealt another legal blow after suspended COO Naasei Appiah won his appeal against the organisation.

Appiah was suspended in October 2019‚ together with the then acting director Corrie van Zyl and now fired head of sales and sponsorship Clive Eksteen‚ for CSA’s failure to pay commercial rights fees for the 2018 Mzansi Super League (MSL) to the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca).

Their actions at the time were considered a dereliction of duty and they were suspended. Saca lodged a dispute with the CSA over the unpaid fees but also said the trio were not to blame for that issue.

Van Zyl was found guilty of bringing the organisation into disrepute and was given a final warning. He has since returned to the CSA. Appiah was also found guilty but appealed.

It is understood that Appiah‚ a long-time CSA employee‚ had his guilty verdict for the Saca payment matter — allowing a service provider access to a MSL game and credit card abuse — overturned on appeal.

It also appears that the CSA received the main appeal ruling on June 17 and filed an interlocutory appeal that came back on June 22. It is believed that Appiah’s June salary was not paid in full even though he was suspended on full pay.

Appiah’s legal representative, Thapelo Kharametsane, said the CSA had filed an interlocutory ruling after they lost the main ruling. They were not informed of the results of these processes until Tuesday.

“The CSA brought in an interlocutory appeal saying the disciplinary code was broad and we weren’t allowed to appeal on all the aspects on which we were appealing. They brought that application and we brought a counter-application‚” Kharametsane said.

“The chairperson issued the main ruling‚ and in that ruling he dealt with those interlocutory applications. The main ruling is dated June 17‚ which they received and we didn’t know. The CSA then requested a separate ruling that talked to the interlocutory applications. That ruling is dated June 22. We didn’t know about both rulings. We only found out [on Tuesday]. The main application basically takes care of everything.”

CSA spokesperson Thami Mthembu said the organisation was not in a position to comment until a final decision had been made.