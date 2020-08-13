Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: After his rise, Ace Magashule is unlikely to fall too far If the secretary-general is red-carded as a member of the ‘bad ANC’ squad he won’t be benched for long BL PREMIUM

South Africans should be feeling quite sorry for ANC secretary-general Elias Sekgobelo Magashule.

The Tumahole schoolboy earned the nickname “Ace” for his skills on the soccer pitch, where he was reportedly a midfield terrier. This brave young man risked his life to battle the injustices of apartheid. In 1985, he served nine months in solitary confinement under the Internal Security Act.