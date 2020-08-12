Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Ace Magashule is the new Jacob Zuma What is happening to the ANC's secretary-general remains exceptional, for the simple reason that the ANC has been through all before BL PREMIUM

Slowly but surely, Ace Magashule is becoming Jacob Zuma — a metonym for ANC corruption and the focal point for outrage from both the public and the fourth estate. The problem is only ever going to intensify. The ANC, however, seems entirely nonplussed. And that is fairly remarkable.

We only do “big man” politics in SA. For those better versed in the ANC’s ideology and organisational culture, the party’s inability to fight corruption is fairly unexceptional. For those who look on from the outside, and look to power and the powerful for relief, it remains a mystery. Just act? What’s the problem?