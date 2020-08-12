GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Ace Magashule is the new Jacob Zuma
What is happening to the ANC's secretary-general remains exceptional, for the simple reason that the ANC has been through all before
12 August 2020 - 05:00
Slowly but surely, Ace Magashule is becoming Jacob Zuma — a metonym for ANC corruption and the focal point for outrage from both the public and the fourth estate. The problem is only ever going to intensify. The ANC, however, seems entirely nonplussed. And that is fairly remarkable.
We only do “big man” politics in SA. For those better versed in the ANC’s ideology and organisational culture, the party’s inability to fight corruption is fairly unexceptional. For those who look on from the outside, and look to power and the powerful for relief, it remains a mystery. Just act? What’s the problem?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now