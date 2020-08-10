CAROL PATON: Two books map SA’s tragic journey
10 August 2020 - 17:29
SA today is not what most of us imagined and hoped for when the democratic transition began 30 years ago.
It is more violent, less caring, more corrupt and poorer than we could have imagined. The majority of the population remain trapped in poverty and marginalised from the economy. Drug addiction, alcohol abuse and violence against women and children is pervasive. Racial tensions are sharp and painful. Inequality largely mirrors the racial divide. Reconciliation has not happened.
