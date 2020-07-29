ALLAN SECCOMBE: Sibanye shows how Ramaphosa can bring unions to heel
President can learn from miner’s unflinching stance in dealing with intimidation and wresting back control
29 July 2020 - 19:59
There’s one mining company that unions know they cannot push around. Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman and his core management team have a solid track record in refusing to buckle to unreasonable demands from organised labour.
It’s an example President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet might want to study to find lessons on standing up to bullying from big unions, which are perceived to call the shots on issues affecting the national interest.
