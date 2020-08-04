ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: International political economy sheds light on role of multinationals
Discipline shows why companies such as Huawei and TikTok are part of a global powerplay
04 August 2020 - 17:39
After sitting through seemingly endless classes of economics, statistics and econometrics, when it came to doing a PhD I turned to international political economy; it made more sense. This was in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and we had just gone through the decade of globalisation and a series of recurrent global crises that followed the end of the Cold War.
The discipline is young; it started being taught only from the early 1970s. There are few high-profile people who are recognised or who associate themselves explicitly with the discipline. The notable exception is Dani Rodrik, Ford Foundation professor of international political economy at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.
