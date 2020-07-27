Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Strong relationships can carry us through any downturn Business failure can do great damage to an entrepreneur’s self-worth, but affirmation from others will pull them through BL PREMIUM

Surveys suggest entrepreneurs generally are quite poor at believing in their own worth. Maybe this is part of the drive that creates successful businesses, but it also takes a dreadful emotional toll when things go badly. If my self-image is wrapped up in the success of my business, a business failure can hit me as a denial of my basic worth as a human being.

Psychology tells us that a sense of worth comes ultimately from affirming relationships. At a time when many people are sad, angry, scared and insecure, it is important to affirm the good in ourselves and others through that quality of acceptance, understanding and affirmation we call love.