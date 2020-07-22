PODCAST | The state of start-up funding in Africa

Because of this, Lewis-Gayle says start-ups require collaboration and support now more than ever. To help address these issues, their team has recently launched the Harambean's Prosperity Fund that aims to provide $1m (R16.45m) in funding to African networks affected by the economic downturn. He says this funding will be made available to a diverse group African innovators that are part of HEA.

In addition, Lewis-Gayle says the fund will also allow qualifying applicants to access a network of mentors, investors and operational experts who will offer coaching. He advocates for networking, saying it’s valuable for entrepreneurs from different countries to connect and engage around ideas. The way in which one business is making use of a technology in their territory might spark an idea for a similar use in another, for example.

On the whole, Lewis-Gayle says he’s hopeful about the prospects of start-ups in their network as well as innovation in Africa. With the right support, the potential for growth is immense, he says.

The discussion also explores challenges of operating a small business during the crisis, the flow of venture funds to Africa and an outlook for the continent’s economy.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight or via e-mail at MullerP@arena.africa

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.