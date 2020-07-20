TOM EATON: Rather just say sorry to our betrayed youth
20 July 2020 - 17:27
As break-ups went it was amicable, perhaps because our feelings hadn’t been particularly strong in the first place. Admittedly, I had felt a touch of Ramaphoria at the beginning — how could I not? — but it never blossomed into full Raminfatuation or Ramaphilia.
Now and then I wondered if I should take it to the next level. In the first weeks of the lockdown when he looked at the camera steadily and said we would overcome, I remembered how it was at the beginning, just after he’d walked away from his ex, Msholozi, and the world had seemed bright and new. I’m embarrassed to say I got a bit choked up. Yes, I whispered to my TV, yes, Cyril, we will overcome.
