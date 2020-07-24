The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) recently released its report “SMMEs: Understanding the Landscape”. As in previous years, Saica conducted a survey to ascertain the views of small, micro- and medium-sized entities (SMMEs) to identify and assess which factors materially affect their current business environment.

The success of the SMME sector is crucial, especially as an important mechanism to generate new jobs. With the National Development Plan (NDP) forecasting that 90% of new jobs will come from the sector by 2030, it’s important to address the challenges SMMEs face now, with the set target only a decade away.

The Saica report highlights five challenges that SMMEs face: access to finance; business skills and knowledge; access to education; access to markets; and regulations and policies.

These challenges are not new: the question is why they have not been addressed? Though there are reasons these challenges still exist, when reading this report it’s clear that the message Saica portrays is that of hope.