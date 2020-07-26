NEWSMAKER
‘Think global’, SA tech start-ups told
Asset manager gives entrepreneurs a chance to go big
26 July 2020 - 00:05
South African entrepreneurs are creating tech businesses that can rival companies on the international stage, says Amrish Narrandes, head of unlisted equity transactions at Futuregrowth.
The company has set aside R280m from its development equity fund to increase its portfolio of tech start-ups, and has more cash, “dry powder”, available for Covid-related opportunities.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now