Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: SAA’s R10bn bailout — myth or reality? Confusion surrounds positions of Pravin Gordhan and Tito Mboweni on the national carrier, but who will pay? BL PREMIUM

Pravin Gordhan and the department of public enterprises did a good job of pulling a fast one on the country last week when they “welcomed the commitment by National Treasury that government will support and source funding for a business rescue plan for SAA”.

News media around the country reported that SA would have a new airline and that the Treasury would fund it. Opposition political parties were outraged at the decision, coming so soon after the supplementary budget — in which SA’s financial mess was laid bare — and in which budgets across the board were slashed and no additional funding was allocated to SAA.