Treasury commits to ‘mobilise funds’ for SAA
The ministers of public enterprises and finance have committed themselves ‘to mobilise funding to create a viable and sustainable national airline’
16 July 2020 - 10:08
The ministers of public enterprises and finance have provided a letter of commitment to the business rescue practitioners of SAA “to mobilise funding for the short-, medium- and long-term requirements to create a viable and sustainable national airline”, it was announced on Thursday.
The letter of commitment to fund the restart of SAA and to cover various costs including the retrenchment packages for employees was required by Wednesday as a condition of the business rescue plan adopted by creditors on Tuesday.
