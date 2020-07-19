Gordhan says state still finalising SAA funding plan
Business rescue process needs R10.1bn
19 July 2020 - 23:36
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Sunday that while the government had agreed last week to "mobilise funding" for SAA, work was still being done on where the funds would come from and in what form.
His comments come after he and finance minister Tito Mboweni wrote to the SAA business rescue practitioners last week, informing them of the government’s commitment to seek the funding that is required to restart SAA and to settle liabilities of the old SAA.
