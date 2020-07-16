Treasury silent on role in SAA funding
Gordhan and Mboweni sign joint letter
16 July 2020 - 22:51
The Treasury, which along with the department of public enterprises has committed the government to “mobilise funding” for the restart of SAA, failed to clarify on Thursday whether this meant it would provide the funding itself should the “mobilisation” prove unsuccessful.
The SAA issue is an important one for SA’s credibility in the bond market, among the investment community and with citizens because a commitment to provide the funding — now projected to be R10.1bn — was not included in the supplementary budget tabled by finance minister Tito Mboweni on June 24.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now