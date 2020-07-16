National Treasury silent on role in SAA funding Gordhan and Mboweni sign joint letter BL PREMIUM

The Treasury, which along with the department of public enterprises has committed the government to “mobilise funding” for the restart of SAA, failed to clarify on Thursday whether this meant it would provide the funding itself should the “mobilisation” prove unsuccessful.

The SAA issue is an important one for SA’s credibility in the bond market, among the investment community and with citizens because a commitment to provide the funding — now projected to be R10.1bn — was not included in the supplementary budget tabled by finance minister Tito Mboweni on June 24.