National Gordhan passes SAA hot potato to Mboweni Finance minister asked to commit by Wednesday to find R10bn and more to fund new airline BL PREMIUM

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has tossed the SAA problem to finance minister Tito Mboweni, who has been asked to commit the cash-strapped government by Wednesday to finding more than R10bn to fund a restructured national airline.

This comes after creditors on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in support of a business rescue plan that has been seven months in the making. The plan envisages a restructured carrier that will fly most of the domestic, regional and international routes it has previously operated, but with a lower cost structure and much reduced staff numbers.