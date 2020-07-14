JOHN DLUDLU: Probe of World Health Organisation set to spur more local criticism of Covid-19 measures
Newly appointed heads of independent panel will investigate how the WHO handled the outbreak of the coronavirus in November
14 July 2020 - 16:45
At last, the moment of reckoning for all the world’s leaders has arrived: last Friday World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus named Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Helen Clark co-heads of the WHO independent panel into the Covid-19 pandemic preparedness and response.
The pair — respected former leaders of Liberia and New Zealand respectively — will look into how the WHO handled the outbreak of the novel coronavirus last November. This is likely to trigger more calls by opposition politicians and nongovernmental organisations for similar inquiries to be undertaken at national level.
