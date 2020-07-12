Opinion / Editorials LUKANYO MNYANDA: Plans, plans and more plans is all the ANC ever manages It’s hard to keep up with the number of advisory committees President Cyril Ramaphosa has to draw on BL PREMIUM

It was perhaps in keeping with tradition that business and the governing party came up with separate visions on what should be done to get the economy going. The social partnership approach clearly isn’t working while consensus is needed more than before if any of the great ideas are going to translate into any kind of action.

In his recent public lecture to Wits University, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago noted that he was fortunate in that he receives much unsolicited advice and was, as of June anyway, “well supplied” with policy suggestions.