WHO warns lack of global leadership hampers fight against pandemic

Dubai — The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation said on Monday, adding that politicisation of the pandemic had made it worse.

He did not elaborate but the WHO has been criticised by some member states, especially the US, which says it was too weak, too slow and too “China-centric” in tackling the disease.

Other members have called for a review of the pandemic, with Australia urging the WHO to have more powers, enabling it to respond more quickly to a health crisis.

“The world is in desperate need of national unity and global solidarity. The politicisation of the pandemic has exacerbated it,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual health forum during the World Government Summit, an event organised by Dubai.

“The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself, it’s the lack of global solidarity and global leadership.”

He said some parts of international health regulations need to be strengthened to make them “more fit for purpose”. He did not say which parts, only that they need “co-ordinated, predictable, transparent, broad-based and flexible funding” to be fully implemented.

All countries must make universal health care a priority, he said, warning that the world has learnt the hard way that strong health-care systems are “the foundation of global health security and of social and economic development”.

The WHO warned on Friday that the pandemic is accelerating, as global infections rise above 8.3-million people with 453,834​ deaths. Norway’s health minister, Bent Hoeie, cautioned that the outbreak is “far from over”.

