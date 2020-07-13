Scientific advisories on coronavirus will not be released, says Mkhize
The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has provided more than 70 advisories to the health minister since late March
13 July 2020 - 19:43
Health minister Zweli Mkhize will not release the scientific advisories he has received on Covid-19, because they do not represent the government’s final position on the issues they cover, he said on Monday.
The Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 has provided more than 70 advisories to Mkhize since it was established in late March to help guide the government’s response to the disease.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now