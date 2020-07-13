National / Health Scientific advisories on coronavirus will not be released, says Mkhize The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has provided more than 70 advisories to the health minister since late March BL PREMIUM

Health minister Zweli Mkhize will not release the scientific advisories he has received on Covid-19, because they do not represent the government’s final position on the issues they cover, he said on Monday.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 has provided more than 70 advisories to Mkhize since it was established in late March to help guide the government’s response to the disease.